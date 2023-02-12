Sponsored By
Men's College | ECAC - Men's

Clarkson Golden Knights beat Princeton

The Clarkson Golden Knights won their home game against Princeton on Saturday, ending 4-1.

February 11, 2023 08:49 PM
The Golden Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup . Ayrton Martino assisted.

The Golden Knights' Mathieu Gosselin increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.

Noah de la Durantaye scored in the second period, assisted by David Jacobs and Jack Cronin .

Anthony Callin increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Ayrton Martino.

Kaelan Taylor increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third assisted by Ryan Richardson .

Next games:

On Friday, the Golden Knights will host Cornell at 6 p.m. CST and the Tigers will host Brown at 6 p.m. CST.