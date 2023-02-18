Clarkson Golden Knights beat Cornell Big Red in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Clarkson Golden Knights won 4-3 on the road against Cornell Big Red on Friday.

Clarkson's Ayrton Martino scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Alex Campbell . Mathieu Gosselin assisted.

The Big Red's Jack Malone tied it up late into the first, assisted by Winter Wallace .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Golden Knights led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Ben Berard tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Gabriel Seger and Max Andreev .

Ayrton Martino took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Anthony Callin and Mathieu Gosselin.

Coming up:

The Big Red is set to face St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Knights face Colgate at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.