Clarkson Golden Knights beat Brown

The Clarkson Golden Knights won their road game against Brown on Saturday, ending 6-2.

The Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ayrton Martino scoring in the first period, assisted by Anthony Callin and Kaelan Taylor .

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup struck, assisted by Dustyn McFaul and Alex Campbell .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first period when Jordan Tonelli scored, assisted by Gavin Puskar and Luke Krys .

Mathieu Gosselin scored late in the second period, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Alex Campbell.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 4-1, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Alex Campbell found the back of the net, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

Alex Campbell increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck .

Alex Campbell increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Anthony Callin and Mathieu Gosselin.

Gavin Puskar narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Jordan Tonelli.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Bears hosts RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights welcome Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.