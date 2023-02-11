Buhl's two goals net St. Lawrence victory over Princeton

St. Lawrence won against visiting Princeton on Friday, ending 6-2.

The hosting Saints took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cameron Buhl . Philippe Chapleau and Ty Naaykens assisted.

The Saints' Felikss Gavars increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Luc Salem and Ty Naaykens.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Brendan Gorman , assisted by Noah de la Durantaye and Ian Murphy .

The Saints scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Justin Paul increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Drake Burgin .

Jack Cronin narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jayden Sison and Noah de la Durantaye.

Cameron Buhl increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Justin Paul and Ty Naaykens.

The win over the Tigers means that the Saints has five home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Saints is set to face Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST, while the Tigers faces Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on Saturday.