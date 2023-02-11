Brown pulls ahead in the third to defeat RPI

Brown was victorious on the road against RPI. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Brown pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Brown's Jordan Tonelli scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jordan Tonelli. Ryan Bottrill and Cole Quisenberry assisted.

The Engineers' Jakob Lee tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Kyle Hallbauer and Dylan Davies .

Ryan Shostak scored late in the second period, assisted by Tony Andreozzi and Brendan Clark .

Engineers' Ryan Mahshie tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. TJ Walsh assisted.

Jordan Tonelli took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Samuli Niinisaari .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Engineers will host the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. CST and the Bears will play against the Dutchmen at 3 p.m. CST.