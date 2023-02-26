Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Brown has ended its losing streak after 2-2 vs. Colgate

The game between Colgate and hosting Brown finished 2-2. Brown's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

img_500260555_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:17 PM

The game between Colgate and hosting Brown finished 2-2. Brown's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bears took the lead when Jordan Tonelli scored the first goal assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Nathan Plessis .

Jonny Russell then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Ryan Shostak and Luke Krys assisted.

Halfway through, Ethan Manderville scored a goal, assisted by Nick Anderson and Alex Young , making the score 2-1.

The Raiders made it 2-2 with a goal from Matt Verboon .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Bears hosts Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST and the Raiders welcomes Dartmouth Big Green at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald