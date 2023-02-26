Brown has ended its losing streak after 2-2 vs. Colgate

The game between Colgate and hosting Brown finished 2-2. Brown's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bears took the lead when Jordan Tonelli scored the first goal assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Nathan Plessis .

Jonny Russell then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Ryan Shostak and Luke Krys assisted.

Halfway through, Ethan Manderville scored a goal, assisted by Nick Anderson and Alex Young , making the score 2-1.

The Raiders made it 2-2 with a goal from Matt Verboon .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Bears hosts Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST and the Raiders welcomes Dartmouth Big Green at 6 p.m. CST.