Brown ends four-loss run

The game between Brown and Holy Cross finished 3-0 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Brown after four straight defeats.

The Bears first took the lead late in the second period, with a goal from Ryan Bottrill, assisted by Samuli Niinisaari and Jordan Tonelli.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Luke Krys netted one, assisted by Matt Sutton.

The Bears made it 3-0 when Matt Sutton scored, late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Bears will host Providence at 6 p.m. CST and the Crusaders will host New Hampshire at 6 p.m. CST.