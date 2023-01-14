Brown beat Union

Brown won its home game against Union on Friday, ending 6-2.

The Bears opened strong, early in the game with Lynden Grandberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jonny Russell and Zackary Tonelli .

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Bradley Cocca in the first period, assisted by Matt Sutton and Jackson Munro .

The Bears' James Crossman increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period, assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Brett Bliss .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bears.

Ryan Shostak increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nathan Plessis and Lynden Grandberg.

Brett Bliss increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Lynden Grandberg.

The Dutchmen narrowed the gap to 6-2 with 48 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tyler Watkins , assisted by John Prokop .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Bears faces RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Dutchmen takes on Yale on the road at 6 p.m. CST.