Austin Heidemann and Lauri Sertti won the game for RPI against Colgate

Road-team RPI got a single-goal win Colgate. The team won 2-1 on Saturday.

RPI's Lauri Sertti scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Engineers took the lead when Austin Heidemann scored the first goal assisted by Altti Nykanen and Sutter Muzzatti .

The Raiders tied the score 1-1, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Alex Young scored, assisted by Reid Irwin and Colton Young .

The Engineers took the lead with 01.37 remaining of the third period after a goal from Lauri Sertti, assisted by John Beaton and Ryan Mahshie .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Raiders hosts Cornell at 6 p.m. CST and the Engineers visits Brown at 6 p.m. CST.