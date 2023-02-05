Austin Heidemann and Lauri Sertti clinch it for RPI against Colgate

RPI eked out a win against Colgate on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

RPI's Lauri Sertti scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Engineers took the lead when Austin Heidemann scored assisted by Altti Nykanen and Sutter Muzzatti .

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Alex Young beat the goalie, assisted by Reid Irwin and Colton Young .

The Engineers took the lead with 01.37 remaining of the third period after a goal from Lauri Sertti, assisted by John Beaton and Ryan Mahshie .

Next up:

The Raiders is set to face Cornell at 6 p.m. CST, while the Engineers faces Brown at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.