Aidan Lane chooses NCAA path with Harvard over the OHL

TORONTO — It can be tough for Division I college hockey programs to convince Canadian prospects to come play in the NCAA since many of them will likely take the major-junior route instead.

In early August, a handful of the top young skaters in Canada announced their verbal commitments to various college hockey teams. Harvard committed eight players over the first eight days of the month and three of them are high-level prospects from Ontario that could've chosen instead to eventually play in the OHL.

For Aidan Lane, one of the Crimson's newest recruits, making the decision to play in the NCAA was a pretty easy choice, even if it meant turning down the chance to play for his hometown OHL team; the Mississauga Steelheads. Both of his parents work in education, so the opportunity to study at a university is something that is highly valued in his family. The chance to receive a world-class education and to develop his hockey career at the same time seemed like the best fit for Lane and his family.

"I went to a Harvard camp last year and toured the campus a little bit just by myself with my family," said the 16-year-old on his first experience at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "I knew that they [Harvard coaches] were coming up to watch a lot of my games. They couldn't talk to me, but I saw them around the rink and would see the Harvard crest in the stands."

Aidan Lane of the Toronto Marlboros dangles the puck around an opponent in a game. Contributed / Toronto Marlboros / Phil Osinski

The feeling ended up being mutual between the Crimson and Lane as he announced his verbal commitment to the Division I hockey program on Aug. 1, which was the very first day that he could do so.

"The chance to go to Harvard is obviously very exciting — it's one of the best schools in the world," he said about his decision. "They did their homework, they came to my games and watched me play a lot."

Lane also said that he was able to talk with Henry Thrun earlier in the year. Thrun was a top defender at Harvard this past season and Lane was able to ask him about campus life and what it's like to play at Harvard. A few weeks later, Thrun signed a professional contract and was competing in NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, so seeing the Crimson develop guys into professional hockey players was a big selling point.

It was a big day on Aug. 1 for many of Lane's close friends, too. His teammate on the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA team this past season, Lev Katzin, also committed to Harvard, and another one of his friends, Crisitan Giancola, committed to Clarkson on the same day.

Lev Katzin and Aidan Lane stand next to each other during a game for the Toronto Marlboros. Contributed. Toronto Marlboros / Phil Osinski

Lane is a 6-foot, 176-pound forward that prides himself on his offensive creativity and ability to produce points and score goals. He posted 20 goals and 28 assists for the Marlboros in '22-23. He also earned four points in four games in the OJHL with the St. Michael's Buzzers.

Since he's only 16, he likely has a few years to go before he'll eventually hit the ice for the Crimson. Lane is a 2023 second-round Phase I draft pick of the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL but he'll likely be skating with St. Andrew's College for the 2023-24 season. He will be eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition to hockey, Lane plays field lacrosse at school and enjoys spending time outdoors doing activities like fishing, skiing or golfing.