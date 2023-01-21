After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Quinnipiac

The game between home team Cornell Big Red and visiting Quinnipiac finished 4-0. The result means that Quinnipiac's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The Big Red took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ben Berard . Sebastian Dirven and Nick DeSantis assisted.

Dalton Bancroft scored in the second period, assisted by Sam Malinski and Max Andreev .

Jack O'Leary increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Malone and Michael Suda .

The Big Red made it 4-0 when Ondrej Psenicka scored, assisted by Sam Malinski early into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Big Red hosting Princeton at 6 p.m. CST, and the Bobcats hosting Colgate.