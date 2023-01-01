A win at last for Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green has ended its unfortunate run of eight straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against Yale. The game finished 4-3.

Dartmouth's Tyler Campbell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Big Green took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matt Hubbarde . Braiden Dorfman and John Fusco assisted.

The Bulldogs' Brandon Tabakin tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Michael Young and Reilly Connors .

The Big Green took the lead halfway through the first when Braiden Dorfman scored.

The Bulldogs tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Bayard Hall late into the first, assisted by David Chen and Reilly Connors.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Tyler Campbell took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik .

Coming up:

The Big Green plays Quinnipiac away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face Army at home on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST.