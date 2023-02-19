1-0 win for St. Lawrence over Cornell Big Red – Aleksi Peltonen was the hero
St. Lawrence won its road game against Cornell Big Red 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/250072/aleksi-peltonen">Aleksi Peltonen</a> in the third period.
The Saints first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Aleksi Peltonen, assisted by Jan Lasak and Emil Zetterquist .
Next games:
Both teams play again on Friday with the Big Red hosting Brown at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Harvard.