Men's College ECAC - Men's

1-0 win for St. Lawrence over Cornell Big Red – Aleksi Peltonen was the hero

St. Lawrence won its road game against Cornell Big Red 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/250072/aleksi-peltonen">Aleksi Peltonen</a> in the third period.

img_500255861_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:12 PM

St. Lawrence's Aleksi Peltonen scored the game-winning goal.

The Saints first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Aleksi Peltonen, assisted by Jan Lasak and Emil Zetterquist .

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Big Red hosting Brown at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Harvard.

