Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Conference roundup: Canisius Golden Griffins are NCAA Tournament bound after 3-0 win over Holy Cross

Canisius nabs first of six NCAA Tournament auto bids with AHA Championship Victory

NCAA_primaryc
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:09 PM

Canisius wins second AHA title; Golden Griffins first team in NCAA Tournament

The Canisius Golden Griffins rode a Nick Bowman second-period goal and a pair of empty netters Saturday night to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross in the Atlantic Hockey Championship.

NOTE:

The Rink Live will be updating this story as the ECAC and Hockey East games conclude.

The win gives Canisius its second league title and second NCAA Tournament berth in program history. The Golden Griffins are the first team to officially qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Canisius, who entered Saturday 43rd in the Pairwise, was the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament. Holy Cross came in as the No. 7 seed and the 44th-ranked team in the Pairwise.

The Golden Griffins (20-18-3) finished the regular season on a 7-2-1 run and defeated Army and Niagara over the last two weekends in the AHA playoffs. Both series required three games.

However, Trevor Large's squad was able to win both and play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Saturday night against Holy Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win gives Canisius the first of six conference auto-bids, which will all be decided Saturday night.

The field of 16 will officially be revealed Sunday night at 5:30 CT on ESPNU. The Golden Griffins are likely ticketed for Fargo as the No. 16 seed. Canisius’ opponent will likely be Minnesota, the current No. 1 overall seed.

Many college hockey fans this week talked about a potential Minnesota-Holy Cross rematch in Fargo — which goes back to the Crusader's improbable upset win in 2006.

Instead, it’ll be the Golden Griffins making their first tournament appearance since 2013.

CANISIUS 3, HOLY CROSS 0

Holy Cross 0-0-0 – 0
at Canisius 0-1-2 – 3

First Period
NONE

Second Period
Canisius: Nick Bowman (Jackson Decker, David Melaragni), 17:59

ADVERTISEMENT

Third Period
Canisius: Markus Boguslavsky, 18:32, ENG
Canisius: Keaton Mastrodonato (Hudson Lambert), 18:57, ENG

Saves – Jacob Barczewski, Canisius, 24; Jason Grande, Holy Cross, 22

Power plays – Canisius 0-1, Holy Cross 0-1. Penalties – Canisius 1-2, Holy Cross 1-2

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
College Hockey Today returns with a deep dive into conference championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is here. College Hockey Today co-hosts Brad Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu take an in-depth look at all of this weekend’s games.
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Gophers vs Penn State_1213.jpg
Men's College
3 players each from the Big 10 and ECAC among those named as top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists
Gophers Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are among the finalists.
March 15, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
March 09, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT