Conference roundup: Canisius Golden Griffins are NCAA Tournament bound after 3-0 win over Holy Cross

Canisius wins second AHA title; Golden Griffins first team in NCAA Tournament

The Canisius Golden Griffins rode a Nick Bowman second-period goal and a pair of empty netters Saturday night to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross in the Atlantic Hockey Championship.

NOTE: The Rink Live will be updating this story as the ECAC and Hockey East games conclude.

The win gives Canisius its second league title and second NCAA Tournament berth in program history. The Golden Griffins are the first team to officially qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

CANISIUS GOAL! Nick Bowman with the one-timer over the glove of Grande the #Griffs lead, 1-0! pic.twitter.com/xHjZMv0Gl3 — Canisius Hockey (@GriffsHockey) March 18, 2023

Canisius, who entered Saturday 43rd in the Pairwise, was the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament. Holy Cross came in as the No. 7 seed and the 44th-ranked team in the Pairwise.

The Golden Griffins (20-18-3) finished the regular season on a 7-2-1 run and defeated Army and Niagara over the last two weekends in the AHA playoffs. Both series required three games.

However, Trevor Large's squad was able to win both and play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Saturday night against Holy Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win gives Canisius the first of six conference auto-bids, which will all be decided Saturday night.

The field of 16 will officially be revealed Sunday night at 5:30 CT on ESPNU. The Golden Griffins are likely ticketed for Fargo as the No. 16 seed. Canisius’ opponent will likely be Minnesota, the current No. 1 overall seed.

Many college hockey fans this week talked about a potential Minnesota-Holy Cross rematch in Fargo — which goes back to the Crusader's improbable upset win in 2006.

Instead, it’ll be the Golden Griffins making their first tournament appearance since 2013.

CANISIUS 3, HOLY CROSS 0

Holy Cross 0-0-0 – 0

at Canisius 0-1-2 – 3

First Period

NONE

Second Period

Canisius: Nick Bowman (Jackson Decker, David Melaragni), 17:59

ADVERTISEMENT

Third Period

Canisius: Markus Boguslavsky, 18:32, ENG

Canisius: Keaton Mastrodonato (Hudson Lambert), 18:57, ENG

Saves – Jacob Barczewski, Canisius, 24; Jason Grande, Holy Cross, 22

Power plays – Canisius 0-1, Holy Cross 0-1. Penalties – Canisius 1-2, Holy Cross 1-2