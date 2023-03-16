College Hockey Today returns with a deep dive into conference championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is here. College Hockey Today co-hosts Brad Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu take an in-depth look at all of this weekend’s games, as well as the implications those matchups could have for the NCAA Tournament picture.
they also discuss the Hobey Baker Award finalists, the first wave of NHL signings and early departures, and who might be next to put pen to paper.
Gophers Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are among the finalists.
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Defending trophy holder Devon Levi of Northeastern was one of 10 players named finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top college goaltender.
