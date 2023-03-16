Sponsored By
Men's College

College Hockey Today returns with a deep dive into conference championship weekend

Conference championship weekend is here. College Hockey Today co-hosts Brad Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu take an in-depth look at all of this weekend’s games.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 4:43 PM

Conference championship weekend is here. College Hockey Today co-hosts Brad Schlossman and Jayson Hajdu take an in-depth look at all of this weekend’s games, as well as the implications those matchups could have for the NCAA Tournament picture.

they also discuss the Hobey Baker Award finalists, the first wave of NHL signings and early departures, and who might be next to put pen to paper.

