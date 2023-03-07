Two Michigan Tech players among CCHA weekly award winners

Two Michigan Tech skaters in defenseman Jed Pietila and forward Kyle Kukkonen, along with Minnesota State’s Christian Fitzgerald and Ferris State goaltender Noah Giesbrecht were named CCHA Players of the Week.

Fitzgerald earned forward of the week after the freshman from Coquitlam, British Columbia, had a five-point series in a two-game sweep of Lake Superior State in the Mason Cup quarterfinals. He was the only CCHA player to record two multi-point games, finishing with a goal and four assists.

Earlier this season he was named the CCHA’s Rookie of the Week on Dec. 12. For the season, his 14 goals this season are tied for second-most on the team and his 25 points rank fifth for the Mavericks.

Pietila, a junior from Howell, Michigan, was named defenseman of the week after compiling four assists during a sweep of St. Thomas, leading all CCHA skaters. His plus-3 rating was second-most in the league.

Brett Thorne gave us the lead in the 3rd with his 3rd of the season. #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/tOtuAAXCF8 — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) March 4, 2023

Pietila had three assists on Saturday in a 5-4 win, including the primary assist on the eventual game-winner by Kukkonen. For the season, he has one goal and 15 assists and is a plus-14.

Giesbrecht, a sophomore from White Rock, British Columbia, won both games in a quarterfinal sweep over Bowling Green. He had a 1.74 goals against average and a CCHA-best .947 save percentage in the series. He stopped 71 shots combined in both games that went into overtime. He also saved 12 of 13 shots while the Bulldogs played shorthanded.

For the season, Giesbrecht has a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Kukkonen, of Maple Grove, Minn., was named freshman of the week after posting two goals and an assist in the St. Thomas series. He scored a shorthanded goal among his two goals Saturday, his second giving Michigan Tech a 5-2 lead that held up to advance the Huskies into this week’s semifinals.

Kyle Kukkonen has 8 goals in the last 6 games! Here's his 2nd of the night. #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/unZHVJBgW9 — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) March 5, 2023

For the season, he has a team-high 18 goals, good for third in the league, and nine assists.