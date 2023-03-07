Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Two Michigan Tech players among CCHA weekly award winners

Minnesota State’s Christian Fitzgerald and Ferris State goaltender Noah Giesbrecht play vital roles in their team's advancement to Mason Cup semifinals.

12.JPG
Michigan Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen shoots the puck toward the net during a game against Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 06, 2023 06:25 PM

Two Michigan Tech skaters in defenseman Jed Pietila and forward Kyle Kukkonen, along with Minnesota State’s Christian Fitzgerald and Ferris State goaltender Noah Giesbrecht were named CCHA Players of the Week.

Fitzgerald earned forward of the week after the freshman from Coquitlam, British Columbia, had a five-point series in a two-game sweep of Lake Superior State in the Mason Cup quarterfinals. He was the only CCHA player to record two multi-point games, finishing with a goal and four assists.

Earlier this season he was named the CCHA’s Rookie of the Week on Dec. 12. For the season, his 14 goals this season are tied for second-most on the team and his 25 points rank fifth for the Mavericks.

Pietila, a junior from Howell, Michigan, was named defenseman of the week after compiling four assists during a sweep of St. Thomas, leading all CCHA skaters. His plus-3 rating was second-most in the league.

Pietila had three assists on Saturday in a 5-4 win, including the primary assist on the eventual game-winner by Kukkonen. For the season, he has one goal and 15 assists and is a plus-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giesbrecht, a sophomore from White Rock, British Columbia, won both games in a quarterfinal sweep over Bowling Green. He had a 1.74 goals against average and a CCHA-best .947 save percentage in the series. He stopped 71 shots combined in both games that went into overtime. He also saved 12 of 13 shots while the Bulldogs played shorthanded.

For the season, Giesbrecht has a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

Kukkonen, of Maple Grove, Minn., was named freshman of the week after posting two goals and an assist in the St. Thomas series. He scored a shorthanded goal among his two goals Saturday, his second giving Michigan Tech a 5-2 lead that held up to advance the Huskies into this week’s semifinals.

For the season, he has a team-high 18 goals, good for third in the league, and nine assists.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
B29Y2993.JPG
CCHA
Saturday sweeps in CCHA playoffs as overtime decides two contests
One-goal games, including two overtime contests, earned four teams Mason Cup quarterfinal series wins
March 04, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Image (1).jpeg
CCHA
Northern Michigan retains scoring binge as most top teams prevail in CCHA quarterfinal openers
Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila slams door for 10th time this season while Minnesota State comes out firing in Friday night's matchups
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 012823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Eric Martin.jpg
CCHA
CCHA playoffs begin with Minnesota State in title defense, others fighting to advance
Minnesota State, the six-time defending regular season champs, have the top seed and face Lake Superior State. Here's an in-depth look at all the matchups this weekend.
March 02, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
St. Cloud State 10.1.22
CCHA
Size, speed help St. Thomas standout Josh Eernisse insert himself into CCHA rookie of the year consideration
Playing with some of college hockey's current stars at the junior level helped Josh Eernisse make a smooth transition to the CCHA, where he has played an immediate impact role for the Tommies.
March 02, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-3
CCHA
Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila, Kyle Kukkonen among CCHA weekly award winners
Lake Superior's Louis Boudon wins forward of the week while Bemdi State defenseman Elias Rosen captures blueliner honors
February 28, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
HKY_NMU_(KA)_22523_034 (1).jpg
CCHA
CCHA title, home ice come down to final game as Mavericks, Wildcats prevail
Northern Michigan and Bemidji State both win but the Wildcats have the tie-breaker for fourth place.
February 25, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
21.JPG
CCHA
Drama, controversy and another MacNaughton Cup as CCHA champion for MSU after win over Michigan Tech
Mavericks secure their 6th straight conference title with 3-2 win over Huskies on last day of regular season.
February 25, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger
C87EA6F3-CB87-433C-AF58-6CDE493CC4EF.jpeg
CCHA
Second period surge lifts Beavers over Tommies, but they can’t earn home ice
Despite the 7-2 win, Bemidji State is the No. 5 seed in the CCHA playoffs and will open at Northern Michigan
February 25, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg, Special to The Rink Live
STT vs BSU 022423-19.jpeg
CCHA
Michigan Tech takes CCHA lead, Northern Michigan takes advantage of Ferris State, Bemidji State losses
The MacNaughton Cup will be on the line Saturday when the Huskies play MSU-Mankato. With the Wildcats owning the tie-breaker, they simply need to win Saturday to clinch home ice for playoffs
February 24, 2023 11:48 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-9.JPG
CCHA
Huskies notch third period goals while pitching shutout to catapult past Minnesota State
Michigan Tech leads the Mavericks by one point in the race for the CCHA's MacNaughton Cup. A regulation win for either team in Saturday’s matchup means the victor will capture the trophy for the regular season champion outright.
February 24, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
STT vs BSU 022423-16.jpeg
CCHA
Bemidji State can’t clinch home ice, fall to Tommies on road
“There was no easy ice,” Beavers head coach Tom Serratore said
February 24, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
022223.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State in the driver's seat but plenty of of movement remains in final CCHA series
Bowling Green solidified home ice for the playoffs while idle last weekend but its guests this weekend have a fight on their hands and a red-hot offense ready to storm Slater Family Ice Arena.
February 23, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Mike Hastings Minnesota State 2.jpg
CCHA
Minnesota State, Michigan Tech to fight over McNaughton Cup in Mankato
A few roadbumps throughout the season for Minnesota State and Michigan Tech's rise to the top have a showdown for the conference title brewing this weekend.
February 23, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
ccha_press_release_image_1920.jpg
CCHA
Offensive explosion helps land 3 Northern Michigan players on CCHA honors list
Freshman Aaron Trotter of St. Thomas picks up goaltender of the week
February 21, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer