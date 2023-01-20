Tommies busy week continues with third-period rally to down Bowling Green

MENDOTA HEIGHTS , Minn. — In case you thought you were imagining that this was a big week for St. Thomas hockey, a trio of third-period goals cemented the notion.

Trailing Bowling Green with 20 minutes to play, the Tommies got a pair of Mack Byers goals in the third period on Thursday, surging to a 4-2 win and snapping the Falcons’ six-game win streak.

“We’ve been in that position a lot of times this season, and I think the thing was to stay positive,” said Byers. “We hadn’t played our best yet, and we knew if we played our best, things would go OK.”

Tommies goalie Aaron Trotter withstood a push early and turned aside 24 Falcons shots as St. Thomas (7-15-1 overall, 6-10-1 CCHA) won its second in a row. Luc Laylin opened the scoring for the Tommies, and Josh Eernisse ended it with an empty-net goal.

The victory, at St. Thomas Ice Arena, came a little more than 48 hours after the announcement of the new $175 million arena project which will likely bring Tommies hockey to campus by the fall of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was Coach’s message to the team going into the third down a goal?



“We’ve been here all year long, this is nothing new for us…so let’s go out and play our game.”#RollToms pic.twitter.com/UHHeowjsXm — St. Thomas Men’s Hockey (@TommieMHockey) January 20, 2023

“It’s been a busy week,” Tommies coach Rico Blasi said, tipping his cap to Lee and Penny Anderson, who gave $75 million to the project. “Tonight was about playing hockey and our guys showed up for a majority of the game.”

For the Falcons (14-13-0, 11-8-0) goalie Christian Stover had 25 saves while Max Coyle and Taylor Schneider scored, but they fell to the Tommies for the first time in seven meetings.

“We tried to tell our guys all week, anybody who’s seen them play this year knows they’re a good team,” said Falcons coach Ty Eigner. “Did I see them scoring three goals in the third? No. We turned the puck over and they tied it. We were just way too careless. Didn’t defend hard at all. Got to give credit to St. Thomas. They deserved to win.”

St. Thomas center Jarrett Lee looked for an outlet pass during the Tommies 4-2 win over the Bowling Green Falcons on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn. Rebecca Twite / St. Thomas Athletics

After an initial rush by the Tommies, Bowling Green hemmed them into the defensive zone for more than a minute, keeping possession while making a line change and getting a seeing-eye shot from the point to take the early lead.

The Falcons dominated long stretches of the first period before coincidental minor penalties for roughing and the ensuing 4-on-4 play seemed to breathe some life into the Tommies, who finished the period with a push.

“They took it to us early, but we started to get our legs in the second period,” Blasi said. “Get some pucks to the net, win a few more battles and I thought that continued into the third period. Trotter made a huge save. Their guy made some big saves too.”

St. Thomas couldn’t generate anything on its first power play of the game, but drew even a few minutes later on a pretty individual play by Laylin. Coming into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush, Laylin’s initial shot was blocked by a Falcons stick, but Laylin got his own rebound and scored on the put-back with a right side wrist shot.

The deadlock was short-lived, as Schneider’s well-placed backhander fooled Trotter, and the Falcons took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Byers took over, tying the game. His teammates knew more was coming.

“Every time he gets one, I’m expecting two,” said Trotter of Byers, who has scored twice in four of his last seven games.

Eigner pulled Stoever with more than two minutes to play and pressured the Tommies net before a late turnover set up the empty-net goal.

St. Thomas forward Luc Laylin (19) got some high fives from his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period of the Tommies 4-2 win over the Bowling Green Falcons on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn. Rebecca Twite / St. Thomas Athletics

Extra pucks

It was a night of divided loyalties for the Eigner family, originally from Rosemount, with Ty Eigner in his fourth season coaching Bowling Green, while his brother Trent is a volunteer player development coach with the Tommies this season. Their mother was in attendance, wearing neutral colors.

The series between the Falcons and Tommies concludes on Friday night with a 7 p.m. CT start at St. Thomas Ice Arena.

St. Thomas 4, Bowling Green, 2

St. Thomas 0-1-3—4

Bowling Green 1-1-0—2

ADVERTISEMENT

First period — 1. BG, Max Coyle 3 (Austen Swankler, Zach Vinnell), 1:23. Penalties — Carson Peters, ST (cross checking ), 8:26; Ben Wozney, BG (roughing), 18:40; Matthew Jennings, ST (roughing), 18:40.

Second period — 2. ST, Luc Laylin 5 (unassisted), 15:50. 3. Taylor Schneider 10 (Nathan Burke, Wozney), 17:02. Penalties — Quinton Pepper, ST (slashing), 5:51, Schneider, BG (goaltender interference), 11:07; Anton Malmstrom, BG (interference), 18:11.

Third period — 4. ST, Mack Byers 11 (Ryan O’Neill, Trevor LeDonne), 1:24. 5. ST, Byers 12 (Jake Braccini), 14:12. 6. ST, Josh Eernisse 12 (Byers), 19:45, (EN). Penalties — L. Mittelstadt, MN (hooking), 6:00.

Shots on goal — ST 4-8-17—29; BG 10-9-7—26. Goalies — Aaron Trotter ST (26 shots-24 saves); Christian Stoever, BG (29-25). Power plays — ST 0-of-3, BG 0-of-2. Referees — Andrew Rasky, Tony Czech. Linesmen — Jake Lainesse, Kyle Domin. Att. — 490.