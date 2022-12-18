Three points for Ferris State after third-period win against St. Thomas

Ferris State defeated home-team St. Thomas 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Ferris State managed to pull out a win.

The Tommies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Matthew Jennings. Cooper Gay and Luke Manning assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Stepan Pokorny netted one, assisted by Antonio Venuto .

The Tommies made it 2-1 with a goal from Jake Braccini .

Late, Mitch Deelstra scored a goal, assisted by Brenden MacLaren , making the score 2-2.

Brenden MacLaren took the lead in the third period, assisted by Cade Kowalski and Caiden Gault .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.01 remaining of the third period after a goal from Bradley Marek , assisted by Noah Giesbrecht .

Next games:

The Tommies travels to Michigan Tech on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face MSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.