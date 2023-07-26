Tall, fast forward from Farmington will transfer to Augustana this fall

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In Quinn Rudrud's last season of junior hockey, he played for the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL in 2021-22.

Rudrud put himself on the NCAA Division I college radar when he tied for ninth in the league in goals with 30 in 60 regular season games. He ended up going to the University of Alaska for one season, but did not get into a game.

This fall, he will transfer to Augustana University and Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin sees a lot that he likes in the 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Farmington, Minnesota.

"Tall, lean and he can fly and we're really excited," Raboin said. "He's a guy who, having taken a year off, he might need some time to adjust to getting back into the swing of competing in games. But the upside with him is tremendous."

Rudrud has shown a lot of development over his career.

He had 32 goals in 71 career games for a Farmington program that went 19-51-4 over his three seasons of high school hockey.

In his first season of junior hockey for Waterloo in the USHL, he had one goal and three points in 23 games. His next season in Bismarck, he had four goals in 37 games.

The big leap came in his final season of juniors with Bismarck in the NAHL.

Rudrud plans to major in business administration at Augustana.

Quinn Rudrud

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185

Hometown: Farmington, Minn.

Last season: Sat out a redshirt season at University of Alaska.

Juniors: His first season of juniors, he played 23 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks and had one goal, three points, eight penalty minutes and was a minus-7.

In 2020-21, he had four goals, 13 points, eight penalty minutes and was a plus-3 in 37 games for the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL.

In 2021-22, he returned to the Bobcats and tied for ninth in the NAHL in goals (30) and had 50 points, 10 penalty minutes and was a plus-9 in 60 regular season games.

Before juniors: He played three seasons for Farmington High School. In 71 games with the River Hawks, he had 29 goals, 55 points and 60 penalty minutes.