Strong third period wins it for Lake Superior State against St. Thomas

A tight game between home-team Lake Superior State and visiting St. Thomas wasn't settled until the third period, when LSSU scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

LSSU's Jared Westcott scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Connor Milburn scored assisted by Tyler Williams and Jack Jeffers .

The Tommies made it 1-1 with a goal from Luke Manning .

The Lakers took the lead with 01.42 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jared Westcott, assisted by Brandon Puricelli and Jake Willets .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST, this time in LSSU.