Strong third period wins it for Lake Superior State against Ferris State

A tight game between home-team Ferris State and visiting Lake Superior State wasn't settled until the third period, when LSSU scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The Lakers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Westcott . Jared Kucharek and Brandon Puricelli assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Mitch Deelstra struck, assisted by Nick Nardecchia .

The Lakers took the lead with a goal from Louis Boudon in the first period, assisted by Jake Willets and Brandon Puricelli.

The Bulldogs tied it up 2-2 in the first period when Bradley Marek scored, assisted by Brenden MacLaren and Matt Slick .

Harrison Roy took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson .

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-2 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jared Westcott, assisted by Louis Boudon.