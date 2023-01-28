Strong defense as Michigan Tech beats Northern Michigan

Three goals scored – and a shutout. Michigan Tech secured the home victory against Northern Michigan. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Tyrone Bronte scored the first goal assisted by Nick Nardella .

Logan Pietila increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Kyle Kukkonen and Ryland Mosley .

The Huskies made it 3-0 when Kyle Kukkonen found the back of the net, assisted by Ryland Mosley and Jed Pietila with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:37 p.m. CST, this time in NMU.