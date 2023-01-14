Strong defense as Ferris State beats Lake Superior State

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Ferris State secured the road victory against Lake Superior State. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Bulldogs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Antonio Venuto . Stepan Pokorny assisted.

Dallas Tulik scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jacob Badal .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Tyler Schleppe , assisted by Stepan Pokorny and Travis Shoudy .

The Bulldogs made it 4-0 when Tyler Schleppe scored, assisted by Matt Slick with a minute left in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.