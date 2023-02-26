Star-studded Northern Michigan has claimed another win

Northern Michigan continues to stay strong. When the team played Bowling Green on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. NMU won the game 4-2 and now has four successive wins.

The Falcons took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Scardina . Zach Vinnell and Austen Swankler assisted.

Andre Ghantous scored late in the second period, assisted by Connor Eddy .

The Falcons made it 2-1 with a goal from Nathan Burke .

The Wildcats tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the third period when David Keefer scored, assisted by Alex Frye .

ADVERTISEMENT

David Keefer took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Michael Colella and Simon Kjellberg .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-2 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andre Ghantous.

Coming up:

Next up, the Falcons faces Ferris State at 6 p.m. CST, while the Wildcats faces BSU at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.