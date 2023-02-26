Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Star-studded Northern Michigan has claimed another win

Northern Michigan continues to stay strong. When the team played Bowling Green on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. NMU won the game 4-2 and now has four successive wins.

img_500260517_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Northern Michigan continues to stay strong. When the team played Bowling Green on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. NMU won the game 4-2 and now has four successive wins.

The Falcons took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Scardina . Zach Vinnell and Austen Swankler assisted.

Andre Ghantous scored late in the second period, assisted by Connor Eddy .

The Falcons made it 2-1 with a goal from Nathan Burke .

The Wildcats tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the third period when David Keefer scored, assisted by Alex Frye .

ADVERTISEMENT

David Keefer took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Michael Colella and Simon Kjellberg .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-2 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andre Ghantous.

Coming up:

Next up, the Falcons faces Ferris State at 6 p.m. CST, while the Wildcats faces BSU at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
HKY_NMU_(KA)_22523_034 (1).jpg
CCHA
CCHA title, home ice come down to final game as Mavericks, Wildcats prevail
February 25, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
21.JPG
CCHA
Drama, controversy and another MacNaughton Cup as CCHA champion for MSU after win over Michigan Tech
February 25, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger
C87EA6F3-CB87-433C-AF58-6CDE493CC4EF.jpeg
CCHA
Second period surge lifts Beavers over Tommies, but they can’t earn home ice
February 25, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg, Special to The Rink Live