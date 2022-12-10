Star-studded Ferris State has claimed another win

Ferris State continues to stay strong. When the team played Northern Michigan on Friday, it claimed yet another victory. Ferris State won the game 5-2 and now has four successive wins.

The Bulldogs opened strong, with Tyler Schleppe scoring early into the first period, assisted by Drew Cooper and Stepan Pokorny .

The Bulldogs' Matt Slick increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ben Schultheis and Bradley Marek .

The Bulldogs scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 5-2 with 23 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Antonio Venuto .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.