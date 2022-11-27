St. Thomas has ended its losing streak after 0-4 vs. Lake Superior State
The game between Lake Superior State and hosting St. Thomas finished 4-0. UST's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.
The Tommies first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Josh Eernisse, assisted by Luc Laylin and Tim Piechowski.
Josh Eernisse then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, midway through, making the score 2-0. Luc Laylin assisted.
Halfway through, the Tommies made it 3-0 with a goal from Cameron Recchi.
The Tommies made it 4-0 when Mack Byers found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Braccini and Grant Docter halfway through the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST, this time in UST.