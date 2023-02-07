St. Thomas freshman Luc Laylin nabs CCHA's forward of the week

As St. Thomas continues to grow its program into a CCHA contender, having a freshman named the conference's Forward of the Week in its second season of Division I play is one giant step.

Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll (Minnesota State), Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech) and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson (Northern Michigan) were this week's honorees.

Laylin (St. Michael, Minn.) led all CCHA skaters last week with three goals, two coming in St. Thomas' 3-2 overtime win against then-No. 13 Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn. He scored the game's opening goal on the power play and his third-period goal at 17:31 tied the game at 2-2 before Mack Byers sealed the win in overtime. It was the Tommies first win over the Mavericks since the 1996-97 season when Minnesota State was a first-year Division I program.

Luc Laylin...



🏒 Opens the scoring early in the first period

🏒 Against Minnesota State

🏒 On the power play



...feels like we've heard that one before?#RollToms pic.twitter.com/36M9Oo7M4G — St. Thomas Men’s Hockey (@TommieMHockey) February 5, 2023

Carroll (Northfield, Minn.) had two goals to lead the conference's defensemen in the split against St. Thomas. The senior had one power play goal with five shots on net in the series. It was his second Defenseman of the Week honor this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pietila (Howell, Mich.) went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .969 save percentage as No. 12 Michigan Tech swept Bemidji State on the road. He earned his nation-leading eighth shutout of the season on Friday in a 25-save effort for a 2-0 victory then made 28 of his 37 saves in the final two periods in Saturday's 3-2 win.

Bemidji State freshman Adam Flammang (8) tries to poke the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila (31) during the third period on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Larson (Brighton, Mich.) scored two goals and added an assist as Northern Michigan split with Lake Superior State. He had a team-high eight shots on goal in the series. His power-play goal at 1:35 of the third period on Saturday proved to be the game winner in the 3-1 win over the Lakers.