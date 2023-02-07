ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

St. Thomas freshman Luc Laylin nabs CCHA's forward of the week

Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll, Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson were this week's honorees.

64F6C880-776F-4434-96C3-E4DC9E5E393F.jpeg
St. Thomas' Luc Laylin celebrates his goal during the first period of a game against Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Mendota Heights.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 06, 2023 11:09 PM
As St. Thomas continues to grow its program into a CCHA contender, having a freshman named the conference's Forward of the Week in its second season of Division I play is one giant step.

Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll (Minnesota State), Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech) and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson (Northern Michigan) were this week's honorees.

Laylin (St. Michael, Minn.) led all CCHA skaters last week with three goals, two coming in St. Thomas' 3-2 overtime win against then-No. 13 Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn. He scored the game's opening goal on the power play and his third-period goal at 17:31 tied the game at 2-2 before Mack Byers sealed the win in overtime. It was the Tommies first win over the Mavericks since the 1996-97 season when Minnesota State was a first-year Division I program.

Carroll (Northfield, Minn.) had two goals to lead the conference's defensemen in the split against St. Thomas. The senior had one power play goal with five shots on net in the series. It was his second Defenseman of the Week honor this season.

Pietila (Howell, Mich.) went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .969 save percentage as No. 12 Michigan Tech swept Bemidji State on the road. He earned his nation-leading eighth shutout of the season on Friday in a 25-save effort for a 2-0 victory then made 28 of his 37 saves in the final two periods in Saturday's 3-2 win.

020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Adam Flammang (8) tries to poke the puck past Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila (31) during the third period on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Larson (Brighton, Mich.) scored two goals and added an assist as Northern Michigan split with Lake Superior State. He had a team-high eight shots on goal in the series. His power-play goal at 1:35 of the third period on Saturday proved to be the game winner in the 3-1 win over the Lakers.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
