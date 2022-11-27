SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

St. Thomas earns a Division I first with another win over Lakers

Burned recently for not playing a 60-minute game, Josh Eernisse said accomplishing that task that was the big key to getting two wins this week.

D5F71F1A-5199-410E-A7B8-AE5EFB756536.jpeg
St. Thomas' Ryan O'Neill (11) tries to poke the puck away from Lake Superior State's Louis Boudon (29) as the Lakers' Brandon Puricelli and the Tommies' Grant Docter look on during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
By Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
November 26, 2022 09:53 PM
Share

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — After pulling off their first Division I shutout on Friday, the St. Thomas men’s hockey program had a more difficult goal in mind Saturday against Lake Superior State and that was to get its first sweep.

It took a lot of work, but the Tommies got a third-period goal from Josh Eernisse and weathered a storm near the end of the game to get a hard-fought 2-1 victory. UST goalie Aaron Trotter finished with 21 saves.

“I told the guys this morning that the hardest thing to do in college hockey is sweep because the other team is gonna want a piece of you,” Tommies head coach Rico Blasi said. “I thought our guys weathered the storm when they had to. Blocked some shots, Trots made some saves. I thought we managed the puck really well in the third period.

"We knew they were gonna come, but our PK was good. Our power play was good. We only had one chance on the PP, so we had to make the most of it and it’s a good team win.”

37121801-875B-43A4-A549-21C5F51A5F7E.jpeg
St. Thomas' Mack Byers (22) jaws with Lake Superior State's Jake Willets (6) as teammate Ryan O'Neill (11) tangles with the Lakers' Jacob Bengtsson (4) during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

One of the struggles for the Tommies this season has been playing a 60-minute game from start to finish as they’ve been burned in the third period the past three weekends. Eernisse said accomplishing that task that was the big key to getting two wins this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was just coming together as a team and trying to piece together a full game,” Eernisse said. “Even when we kind of got hemmed in our own zone, it was more of a bend, don’t break. Where in the past, sometimes we might’ve broken, but I think we’ve kind of learned from some of those things and we stuck together, played as a unit and it’s a good result at the end of the day.”

Just like on Friday, the first period started off a little slow with both teams doing a good job keeping the other from getting to the net. Eventually though, things started to heat up and offense was starting to be generated. The Tommies’ best scoring opportunity came with 8:22 left when Eernisse skated hard to the net with the Lakers closing in, but he just missed tucking the puck past goalie Ethan Langenegger. At the other end, Trotter did a good job keeping LSSU at bay, using his glove to rob Logan Jenuwine with 11:59 left and later, he did the same to Jake Willets on the power play with 3:05 remaining to keep the game at 0-0.

The Lakers started to take control in the second period as both Jared Westcott and Louis Boudon almost put them on the scoreboard with just over 12 minutes left. With 11:25 remaining, Timo Bakos believed he accomplished that for LSSU as he got a nice feed and snapped a shot past Trotter, but the goal was reviewed and waved off due to offsides. Late in the period, the Tommies started to swarm the Lakers' net, and at the 18:10 mark, they stung Lake State. With UST on a 4-on-3 power play, Luke Manning got a pass from Cam Recchi and one-timed it past Langenegger to give the Tommies a 1-0 lead going into the third.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
untitled-02760.jpg
CCHA
Newest Tommies commit is a big body who will squeeze through the active Steinbach to St. Thomas pipeline
Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.
December 22, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
CCHA
Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
CCHA
Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
20221211-5X3A4571.png
CCHA
Missing Minnesota's outdoor rinks, New Mexico standout commits to a homecoming with St. Thomas
While missing his native Minnesota, New Mexico Ice Wolves center JD Metz likes to wake up without a minus sign on the thermometer. He will return to the cold county next season with St. Thomas.
December 21, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Sue Engel was a pillar of the Bemidji community, a generous, loving friend, and so much more.
December 20, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State downs No. 16 Minnesota State 4-1, overtakes CCHA lead
The Beavers took down No. 16 Minnesota State 4-1 in Mankato, seizing five points from the series and sweeping MSU for the first time since 2006.
December 16, 2022 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
221215_MSU_MHOC_vs_BemidjiState_e1_FHD_MansoorA_13.JPG
CCHA
Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay returns to Mankato, thanks fans for support, loyalty
“Thank you for everything,” Dryden McKay told the crowd. “It was an incredible four years. I was lucky to play in front of the best fans in college hockey.”
December 16, 2022 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
CCHA
Kyle Looft, Bemidji State topple Minnesota State in Mankato for first time since 2020
Kyle Looft wasn’t missing a chance to send his hometown team home unhappy. The Mankato native wound up and blasted home a game-winning one-timer in the Bemidji State's OT triumph over Minnesota State.
December 15, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

At the 4:13 mark, Eernisse padded the Tommies lead to two goals on a great individual effort. With UST on the penalty kill, the freshman raced up ice on a partial breakaway and rang a shot off of the pipe and past Langenegger. The Lakers tried to rally and started to put more pressure on Trotter and with 7:10 left and their efforts paid off as Benito Posa scored to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Tommies hung on in the final minutes to complete the sweep.

When asked what the sweep means to his program, Blasi said it was “an important step in the process” as it continues to grow.

3D229612-754B-4432-A513-F4B75D760B70.jpeg
1/13: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski (12) tries to get around Lake Superior State's Jared Kucharek (24) during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
9FE2CE24-E666-4A05-BA05-40AC2D30C59D.jpeg
2/13: St. Thomas' Cooper Gay (20) and Lake Superior State's Brandon Puricelli (12) fight for the puck in the Tommies zone during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
9D2EBDD6-B08F-4CAB-8A36-A885DEB31B17.jpeg
3/13: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski (12) jaws with Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman (20) during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
464B77B0-61F6-4F05-A8C6-BAA58DC4E476.jpeg
4/13: St. Thomas' Lucas Wahlin tries to spin past Lake Superior State's Jake Willets during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights.
207BD32A-A936-48EB-A1A3-B55F723E0B4B.jpeg
5/13: St. Thomas' Cooper Gay (20) grimaces after getting checked by Lake Superior State's Grant Hindman during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
954B542B-C6E2-4F95-8C20-C6C48DB983C7.jpeg
6/13: St. Thomas' Nolan Sawchuk (center) directs traffic during a penalty kill against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
67D0201B-6F8E-4E3A-AAA6-87945CF08ACD.jpeg
7/13: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski (12) and Lake Superior State's Jake Willets (6) track the puck into the corner during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
2770F1F9-CF3C-4653-8103-FD934F5938BF.jpeg
8/13: St. Thomas' Mack Byers (22) jaws with Lake Superior State's Jake Willets (6) and Jacob Bengtsson during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
636A8067-6C95-4800-893F-71654353C8AD.jpeg
9/13: St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter (31) makes a nice glove save during a game against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
580D528F-9ECA-487A-8C0E-58C73B88ADA2.jpeg
10/13: St. Thomas' Lucas Wahlin (3) brings the puck into the Lake Superior State zone during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
770503F0-FD01-484E-ADA6-0953006F6F53.jpeg
11/13: St. Thomas' Nolan Sawchuk (4) keeps his eye on Lake Superior State's Harrison Roy during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
D88B25FC-2BBA-4110-93A4-6703650A7EAD.jpeg
12/13: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski (12) battles Lake Superior State's Sebastian Miedema for the puck in the Lakers' zone during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
D3124DD0-9A8A-4DA6-9F13-F06A302A6DA3.jpeg
13/13: St. Thomas' Luke Manning (16) collects the puck in the Tommies' zone as teammate Carson Peters (21) and Lake Superior State's Logan Jenuwine (8) look on during a game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.

“I’m real proud of the guys on the way that they’ve battled through, really since the beginning of the year,” he said. “I mean, some of the things that we’ve had to go through, some of the adversity and the close games, it’s human nature to get down on yourself. But these guys kept coming back to the rink, and working hard and staying positive, and listening to what we’re trying to accomplish, and focused on the process and we got rewarded, and that feels good.

"We can celebrate a little bit, but we’ve got to get ready for Bemidji (State). That’s the name of the game.”

Related Topics: ST. THOMAS TOMMIESLAKE SUPERIOR STATE LAKERS
What to read next
121521.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kyle Looft.jpg
CCHA
Kyle Looft returns home as Bemidji State faces No. 16 Mavericks
This week’s series against Minnesota State marks the Beavers’ first time back inside the Mavericks’ home rink since the controversial, unforgettable CCHA Mason Cup Championship game from last March.
December 14, 2022 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Ross Armour.jpg
CCHA
Ross Armour scores twice, Bemidji State blasts Lakers with 4-goal 2nd period
After juggling its line combinations, Bemidji State scored four times in the second frame, powering a dominant win that ensured the Beavers wouldn’t have to deal with any late-game drama.
December 10, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Mike Hastings Minnesota State 2.jpg
CCHA
Ferris State hands Mavericks something they haven't suffered in 10 seasons
Ferris State was an unlikely streak stopper, as it not only hadn’t swept anyone this season but came into the weekend 1-18-1 all-time in Mankato.
December 03, 2022 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Ross Armour.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State takes 5 points from Tommies with shootout win
St. Thomas picked up a goal with 1:20 remaining, sending what would have been a three-point triumph for the Beavers into overtime. Neither team scored in the additional frame, and Bemidji State won the shootout 2-1 to clinch two of a possible three points in the CCHA standings.
December 03, 2022 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock