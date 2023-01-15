St. Thomas digs deep in the third to win against Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech and visiting St. Thomas were tied going into the third, but UST pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

UST's Luc Laylin scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies opened strong, right after the puck drop with Levi Stauber scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jed Pietila .

The Tommies tied the game 1-1 late in the first period when Jake Braccini scored, assisted by Jarrett Lee .

Evan Orr scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Parker Saretsky and Kash Rasmussen .

The Tommies made it 2-2 with a goal from Josh Eernisse .

Luc Laylin took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Josh Eernisse and Carson Peters .

Next up:

The Huskies travels to Ferris State on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Tommies will face BGSU at home on Thursday at 7:07 p.m. CST.