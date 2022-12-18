St. Thomas beat Ferris State
St. Thomas won its home game against Ferris State on Friday, ending 7-4.
The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cade Kowalski . Brenden MacLaren assisted.
The Tommies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Mack Byers halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Jake Braccini .
The Tommies took the lead in the middle of the first when Josh Eernisse scored, assisted by Trevor Ledonne and Luke Manning .
The Tommies scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.
The Tommies increased the lead to 7-4 with 35 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Josh Eernisse, assisted by Ethan Gauer .
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST, this time in UST.