St. Thomas beat Ferris State

St. Thomas won its home game against Ferris State on Friday, ending 7-4.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cade Kowalski . Brenden MacLaren assisted.

The Tommies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Mack Byers halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Jake Braccini .

The Tommies took the lead in the middle of the first when Josh Eernisse scored, assisted by Trevor Ledonne and Luke Manning .

The Tommies scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.

The Tommies increased the lead to 7-4 with 35 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Josh Eernisse, assisted by Ethan Gauer .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST, this time in UST.