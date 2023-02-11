Solid victory for Northern Michigan – shut out St. Thomas

Northern Michigan won its road game against St. Thomas. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Vincent de Mey . Simon Kjellberg assisted.

Vincent de Mey scored late in the second period, assisted by Artem Shlaine .

The Wildcats made it 3-0 when Andre Ghantous found the back of the net, assisted by Aiden Gallacher and David Keefer late.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.