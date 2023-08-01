SJHL Goaltender of the Year looks to continue climb this fall at Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There are three tiers of junior hockey in North America with Tier I being the top.

In 2021-22, Josh Kotai played Tier III hockey for the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League. Players in Tier III pay a fee or tuition to play in it. It can be a stepping stone to Tier II, some players make the rare jump to Tier I.

Kotai moved up in 2022-23 to play for the Battlefords North Stars in the Tier II Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. To say that Kotai had a breakout season would be an understatement.

"He was one of the top players in all of the Canadian junior hockey leagues," Augustana University head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He's someone who, this year, came out of nowhere to go on to produce numbers that haven't been seen for awhile.

"He really carried the mail for a Battlefords team that had about as good a season (48-5-2-1 in the regular season) as you can have."

Kotai will join Raboin and the Vikings this fall in their inaugural season as an NCAA Division I program.

Kotai, who catches with his right hand, was the SJHL Goaltender of the Year after leading the league in wins (32), goals-against average (2.39) and save percentage (.935). He was even more impressive in the playoffs, going 12-1 with a 1.72 GAA, .945 save percentage and three shutouts in 13 games. He led the North Stars to the Centennial Cup championship game.

One of the things that attracted Raboin to Kotai is his work ethic.

"He's a driven, driven kid," Raboin said of the 20-year-old goalie. "There's a destination he wants to get to and he's laser-focused on it.

"He's comfortable playing in big games. He's comfortable playing on back-to-back nights. He can play (well) in all types of games. He can play in games where he gets a ton of action and in games where he might have a lighter work load, but he finds a way to treat every puck the same and make the stop."

Kotai will be one of three goalies on the roster this fall.

Josh Kotai

Position: Goalie

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175

Hometown: Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Last season: Had an outstanding season and was named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Goaltender of the Year playing for the Battlefords North Stars. He led the league in wins (32), goals-against average (2.39) and save percentage (.935) and tied for third in shutouts (3).

In the playoffs, he went 12-1 with a 1.72 GAA, .945 save percentage and three shutouts in 13 games. He helped lead the North Stars, who reached the Centennial Cup championship game.

2021-22 season: He played one season in Tier III for the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League. With Vermont, he was 8-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 17 games.