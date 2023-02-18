Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Men's College CCHA

Record-tying night for Joey Larson and CCHA lead switches hands again

Freshman ties conference record for fastest two goals by one player.

ccha_press_release_image_1920.jpg
CCHA logo
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 17, 2023 11:27 PM

A rundown of Friday's play in the CCHA where there were a lot of goals and fast goals as well. Minnesota State improved its position to win the MacNaugton Cup for the second time in a row in the revitalized CCHA and set up a big series next weekend in Mankato.

A record-tying night for Joey Larson

After his teammates scored 52 seconds apart in the first period, Northern Michigan freshman Joey Larson scored twice in 85% less time. Larson, from Brighton, Michigan, tied the CCHA record for consecutive goals by one player with tallies just 8 seconds apart in the second period against Ferris State.

"It's pretty cool, I didn't know that," Larson said after the game. "It's a cool stat."

Ryan McLeod of Alaska-Fairbanks also scored eight seconds apart in a March 11, 2005 playoff game at Bowling Green. Difference? McLeod scored 5 seconds into the game and again at the 13-second mark. When McLeod set the record for consecutive goals, the previous mark was held by Michigan State’s Adam Hall in 1999.

Larson’s second goal was his 11th of the season, giving him six goals over his last six contests.

It was the second time this season the Wildcats piled up nine goals in a game. The previous was a 9-1 win over Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 21.

Hey, what about my back-to-back?

Minnesota State’s Christian Fitzgerald scored back-to-back goals in the second period on Friday night in a 4-1 win over Bemidji State. They were the 11th and 12th goals of the season for the freshman from Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Fitzgerald has now scored in each of his last four games, tallying five goals in that span.

So much for playing shorthanded

When two teams meet with a similar makeup, it’s always going to be the intangibles that separate them. In Friday night’s contest between the fifth and sixth-place teams in the CCHA, it was exactly that turn of events that swung the game in Northern Michigan’s favor.

Artem Schlaine.jfif
Artem Schlaine
Northern Michigan Athletics

Two shorthanded goals in less than a minute in the first period sparked the Wildcats to a 9-2 rout of Ferris State, pulling Northern Michigan within three points of fifth place.

Artem Shlaine and Connor Eddy scored just 52 seconds apart as teammate Simon Kjellberg was serving a minor for high-sticking. Those two goals increased the Wildcats lead to 3-0 and Beni Halasz did the rest in net, stopping 23 shots for the win.

For Schlaine, it was his 11th goal of the season and Eddy’s fourth of the season.

Flip-flop at the top

It will be a showdown at Mayo next weekend when Michigan Tech comes to town.

No. 13 Minnesota State jumped over the idle Huskies for the CCHA conference lead after its win against the Beavers. With a one-point lead, the Mavericks would carry a four-point lead into that series if they swept Bemidji State on Saturday.

The Huskies and Mavericks are 11th and 12th, respectively, in the Pairwise.

Lake life

Lake Superior State, the last-place team in the league, had just five wins entering Friday night’s matchup with St. Thomas. The Tommies had a .500 record over its last 16 games and were nine points ahead of the Lakers and the CCHA basement.

What a win can do to change the complexion of the last three conference games.

Jared Westcott scored at 18:18 of the third period to give Lake Superior State a 2-1 win over St. Thomas. Westcott snapped a shot from near the end line past St. Thomas goaltender Aaron Trotter.

For Westcott, it was his fourth of the season and he now has two goals in his last four games.

Ehan Langenegger made 36 saves, including 14 in the final period for the win.

