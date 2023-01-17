Record $75 million gift makes on-campus St. Thomas hockey, hoops facility a reality

ST. PAUL – Before the men’s and women’s teams at the University of St. Thomas begin setting records on the ice, a Minnesota couple’s record-setting generosity will mean a state-of-the-art home for Tommies hockey in the not-too-distant future.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the St. Paul-based Catholic school announced an incredible $75 million gift from Lee and Penny Anderson will be the cornerstone funding for their new on-campus arena, which they hope will be the home to Tommies hockey by the fall of 2025.

According to St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, the facility represents another step in the school’s greater mission to transition from being a “small Catholic liberal arts college to being a comprehensive nationally-known Catholic university” which included the opening of a Minneapolis campus in the 1990s.

“This is like a shot of jet fuel on that journey, to get this arena going and to become a meaningful national presence in hockey and basketball,” said Vischer, in an interview with The Rink Live.

Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will have hockey seating for 4,000 and will be built on the school’s St. Paul campus, near the corner of Cretin and Grand avenues. It will serve as the home for not only men’s and women’s hockey, but for men’s and women’s basketball as well, and will include hockey and basketball practice facilities.

The money from the Andersons is the largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university. Their plan is to break ground in the spring of 2024 if fundraising goals are met. St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten noted that the entire fundraising goal is $131 million for a facility that is projected to cost $175 million, and the Andersons’ gift gets them more than halfway to their fundraising goal.

“So we’ve got a little bit of work to do, and this launches our fundraising campaign, really,” Esten said. The major gift and the renderings of the building were revealed at an on-campus event on Tuesday morning, with a large number of alumni and representatives from all four sports tenants on hand.

1 / 6: Lee and Penny Anderson, whose record gift of $75 million is the catalyst behind a new 4,000-seat arena to be built for St. Thomas hockey and basketball. 2 / 6: In addition to housing men's and women's hockey at St. Thomas, Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will also be the home of Tommies men's and women's basketball. 3 / 6: A view of the primary entrance to Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, to be built on the St. Thomas campus in St. Paul to house Tommies hockey and basketball. 4 / 6: The planned interior of Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on the University of St. Thomas campus will include a fireplace where fans can lounge between periods. 5 / 6: The new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena complex on the University of St. Thomas will include an auxiliary practice arena, as well as the 4,000-seat primary ice sheet. 6 / 6: The entire Lee and Penny Anderson Arena complex is planned for a site on the St. Thomas campus, near the corner of Cretin and Grand avenues in St. Paul, and will be next door to an existing parking structure.

Minnesota-based Ryan Construction plans to build the facility. Esten and others from the school have been doing their homework, visiting other facilities throughout the college sports world, cognizant of finding a design that works for both hockey and basketball. He noted schools like Boston College, Omaha, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Ohio State that have multipurpose facilities used for hockey and other sports.

“As we’ve looked around the country, we’re really looking to see if there are lessons learned with some of these facilities, particularly as we look at conversions, moving from hockey to basketball and basketball to hockey,” Esten said.

Lee Anderson, 83, is a Minneapolis native and the former chairman and CEO of Twin Cities-based API Group, which encompasses several construction companies. Known for their philanthropy, the Andersons previously gave $60 million to St. Thomas in 2005. The student recreation complex there has their name on it, as does the $6 million rugby facility at West Point, where Lee Anderson graduated in 1961. He and Penny have been recognized as some of the most generous donors to the U.S. Military Academy, as well as giving to many veterans support efforts.

The Tommies men’s hockey program is in the CCHA, while the women are in their second season in the WCHA. The Tommies basketball programs compete in the Summit League.