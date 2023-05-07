'Puck-transporting defenseman' Owen Buesgens picks St. Thomas after a breakout junior season

As a sophomore defenseman on a good Chanhassen team, Owen Buesgens put up a respectable 10 points for the Storm. As a junior, those numbers tripled. When you ask Buesgens’ coach about the outburst, he saw it coming as sure as if it was the State Fair or the onset of winter weather.

“He’s such a smooth skater, he’s so smart and his practice habits are off the chart, so honestly it just took him a bit to kind of get into the high school game, not physically but confidence-wise,” said Storm coach Sean Bloomfield. “We gave him the freedom to be dynamic and play offensively. But the comfort level of not being afraid to make mistakes is maybe why it took him until his junior year to really see the point production start to develop.”

That development paid off in an important way recently when, after talking to several colleges but visiting just one campus, Buesgens picked the University of St. Thomas for his hockey future.

“I’m just excited to join the Tommie family,” Buesgens said, noting that he’s been inundated with congratulations since the announcement of his pick. “I’ve heard from a lot of coaches and old teammates and my parents have been hearing from a lot of family friends.”

Buesgens (which is pronounced "BIS-kins") has average size, but according to Bloomfield is not one to shy away from the physical side of the game in the rink’s corners. As an assistant coach in Chaska, Bloomfield spent four years coaching current Gophers defenseman Mike Koster – an average size player who excels on the blue line via rink vision and skating skills. The coach sees a similar player in Buesgens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the one defenseman running our number one power play, and that unit was usually out for about a minute and a half, so naturally a lot of assists came there,” Bloomfield said. “But he’s also a really good puck-transporting defenseman. He’s going to make that one clean pass out of the D zone and we’ve got dynamic enough forwards that they can add to his assist numbers in that sense.”

Picked by the Gamblers in the USHL draft, Buesgens is still trying to figure out his senior year plan, and said he expects to play high school hockey, and at a higher level either in the Twin Cities or in Wisconsin.

“As of now I’m coming back (to Chanhassen) for my senior year, and I’m hoping to maybe play for Green Bay a little bit or do Elite League in the fall,” he said. “I’ll find out over the summer.”

His father and older brother both played prep hockey, but Buesgens’ game is one of seeing the ice and making plays, even though he says points are far from his top priority.

I am proud to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey at the University of St. Thomas. I would like to thank my family, friends and all of the coaches who have helped me along the way.#rolltoms pic.twitter.com/B9yZRPIH3n — owen buesgens (@OwenBuesgens) May 1, 2023

“I see myself as a two-way defenseman and a team first player, not worried about scoring goals, just trying to get our team to win, moving the puck to the forwards,” Buesgens said. “I think I see the ice well and it kind of comes naturally to me. I see and feel the plays develop.”

As one of the first Chanhassen players to snag a Division I offer, Buesgens also has an opportunity to be a pioneer at the next level for one of Minnesota’s newer prep programs.

“I think St. Thomas is really going to be happy with him. Owen’s a kid, because maybe he’s a bit of a late bloomer, who may not have gotten the recognition from colleges at a younger age,” Bloomfield said. “Credit to St. Thomas for locking him up early because I think he’s going to be a guy that a lot of schools are going to wish they had locked up.”