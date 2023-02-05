Points were split when Bowling Green hosted Ferris State

Home-team Bowling Green and visiting Ferris State got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Nardecchia . Blake Evennou and Zach Faremouth assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Mitch Deelstra scored.

The Falcons' Chase Gresock narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Caiden Gault scored.

Chase Gresock narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan O'Hara and Dalton Norris .

Alex Barber tied it up 4-4 late in the third assisted by Zach Vinnell and Nathan Burke .

Next up:

On Friday, the Falcons faces Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs takes on BSU at home at 6:07 p.m. CST.