Points were split as St. Thomas hosted Bowling Green
Home-team St. Thomas and visiting Bowling Green claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Friday.
The visiting Falcons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nathan Burke . Zach Vinnell assisted.
The Falcons' Nathan Burke increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Taylor Schneider .
Jake Braccini scored late into the second period.
Late, Mack Byers scored a goal, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Garrett Daly , making the score 2-2.
Tim Piechowski took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Cameron Recchi .
The Falcons tied the score 3-3 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Austen Swankler , assisted by Chase Gresock and Ben Wozney .
Next games:
The Falcons plays against Ferris State on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Tommies will face ASU on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.