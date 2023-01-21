Points were split as St. Thomas hosted Bowling Green

Home-team St. Thomas and visiting Bowling Green claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Friday.

The visiting Falcons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nathan Burke . Zach Vinnell assisted.

The Falcons' Nathan Burke increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Taylor Schneider .

Jake Braccini scored late into the second period.

Late, Mack Byers scored a goal, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Garrett Daly , making the score 2-2.

Tim Piechowski took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Cameron Recchi .

The Falcons tied the score 3-3 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Austen Swankler , assisted by Chase Gresock and Ben Wozney .

Next games:

The Falcons plays against Ferris State on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Tommies will face ASU on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.