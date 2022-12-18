Ohio State scores twice in the third to beat Bowling Green

Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 5-2. The game was tied after two periods, but OSU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cam Thiesing . Cole McWard and Stephen Halliday assisted.

Alex Barber scored midway through the second period, assisted by Ryan O'Hara and Ben Wozney .

Scooter Brickey took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Davis Burnside and Tyler Duke .

Taylor Schneider tied it up 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dalton Norris and Alex Barber.

Stephen Halliday took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Cam Thiesing.

Joe Dunlap increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later.

Davis Burnside then increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Scooter Brickey and Stephen Halliday.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.