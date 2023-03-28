Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Offseason frenzy begins with CCHA players signing pro contracts, entering transfer portal

Pro signings, transfer portal updates and Northern Michigan begins process to shrink rink size at Berry Events Center

D5F71F1A-5199-410E-A7B8-AE5EFB756536.jpeg
Lake Superior State's Louis Boudon (29) is playing for the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 5:43 PM

A team-by-team rundown of offseason moves and news in the CCHA.

Ferris State

Defenseman Matt Slick, who posted 11 points and tied for the Bulldogs’ lead for goals for blue liners, signed with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

In three games with the Thunder, he has yet to record a point and has two penalty minutes.

Slick, a 6-foot-2, 216-pound Buffalo, New York, native, played 155 games at the collegiate level, played four seasons with Holy Cross before transferring to Ferris State.

The left-shot defenseman and his Bulldogs teammates lost 7-2 at Minnesota State in the CCHA Mason Cup semifinals on March 11.

Four Bulldogs are in the transfer portal, including senior defenseman Blake Evennou, who appeared in all but one of Ferris State’s 37 games this season. Evennou had a goal and 12 assists and finished the season with a minus-11 rating.

The other three players are senior defenseman Brenden Rons (no points in 11 games played), senior forward Cade Kowalski (3 goals, assist in 21 games) and senior forward Dallas Tulik (3 goals, 3 assists in 21 games).

Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan has begun renovating Berry Events Center in a project that will shrink the rink’s size from 200-by-100-foot Olympic-size rink to a 200-by-94 hybrid.

Wildcats head coach Grant Potulny, who played on an Olympic size sheet as a player at Minnesota, told The Rink Live the game will change primarily in the corners.

“You can get lost a little bit in the corner and feel like you’re accomplishing something but you’re not,” Potulny said. “This will force pucks to the front of the net more.”

The rink will shrink 3 feet on each side.

During CCHA conference play this season, including the two Mason Cup quarterfinal games, played at home, Northern Michigan averaged 3.71 goals per game at Berry Events Center and 2.87 on the road.

“I think it will actually generate some more offense for us,” Potulny said.

In the transfer portal from Northern Michigan is freshman forward Joey Larson, who tied for the second-most goals (13) for the Wildcats. Also looking to transfer are junior goaltender Rico DiMatteo (2 games, 4.04 goals against average, .868 save percentage) and junior forward Brett Willits (16 games, 1-1-2).

Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
March 27, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Bemidji State

Elias Rosen, a mainstay on the Bemidji State blue line who was named a first-team CCHA player for three seasons, has signed with the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL (Seattle Kraken).

In 134 games for the Beavers over four seasons, Rosen tallied 94 points, the second-most by a defenseman at the school.

Forwards Ross Armour (Savannah Ghost Pirates, ECHL) and Kaden Pickering (Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL) and defenseman Will Zmolek (Lehigh Valley Phantoms, AHL) have also signed professional contracts since the Beavers season ended in the CCHA quarterfinals.

Armour has a goal and an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate. Pickering has appeared in two games for the Minnesota Wild affiliate and Zmolek has yet to see action through Sunday for the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate.

10.jpeg
CCHA
Experience vs. process: Mavericks, Wildcats matchup has all the intrigue entering Mason Cup title clash
It’s two of the hottest teams around with a conference playoff title and automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line Saturday in Mankato.
March 17, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
C9E37898-DFB9-463D-9493-EB651C27F42A.jpeg
CCHA
CCHA names Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila player of year, Joe Shawhan as coach of year
Pietila has a nation-leading 10 shutouts this year as Tech awaits NCAA at-large berth.
March 16, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
18 edited.jpg
CCHA
CCHA notebook: Players of the year, tourney possibilities and looking back at the lost 2019-2020 season
Northern Michigan faces a must-win situation, head coach Grant Potulny explains "the process" and Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings previews the upcoming matchup
March 15, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
221008_MSU_MHOC_vs_Gophers_P3_MansoorA_1.JPG
CCHA
Minnesota State's Silye, Livingstone among players named to all-CCHA teams
CCHA to name individual awards later this week.
March 14, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
11.jpeg
CCHA
Minnesota State trio, Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz earn weekly CCHA honors
Minnesota State senior Brendan Furry (Toledo, Ohio) was named forward of the week.
March 13, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
9.jpeg
CCHA
Defending Mason Cup champ Minnesota State gets another crack at title, beats Ferris State
The top-seeded Mavericks scored two quick goals in a span of 30 seconds at the end of the first period to get the sellout crowd back into the game and didn’t look back.
March 11, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
FDI_1158.JPG
CCHA
Beni Halasz shuts out Michigan Tech as Northern Michigan rolls into Mason Cup title game
Wildcats will play for playoff championship and an automatic berth into NCAA tournament next weekend.
March 11, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
0L6A5026
CCHA
Rico Unplugged: St. Thomas coach reflects on Year 2 in Division I and the possibilities to come
For a team that made the leap from Division III to D-I a year ago, Year 2 is highlighted by improved play and news of a new arena for the Tommies.
March 10, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

St. Thomas

St. Thomas announced that an additional $12 million raised through anonymous donations will be added to the $75 million gift from Lee and Penny Anderson to be put toward the design and construction of the new on-campus arena. The overall goal is $171 million.

“We’re extremely enthusiastic about the interest and excitement we have seen both locally in the Twin Cities and nationally for the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena. It has become even more apparent how important the arena will be as a community and economic asset to the city of St. Paul, the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota, and the region," said St. Thomas president Rob Vischer.

The arena is scheduled to open, subject to fundraising, in the fall of 2025.

Following its second year of CCHA and Division I play, the Tommies have added forward Noah Prokop from Colorado College via the transfer portal. The senior had two goals and four assists for the Tigers, who advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title game, this past season.

Prokop played two seasons with Omaha, tallying four points in 51 games.

In the portal are Tommies players Ethan Roberts, a goaltender who played in five games and posted a 4.53 goals against average and a .869 save percentage, sophomore forward Blaine Warnert and senior goaltender Henry Baribeau (one game played) and sophomore defenseman Trevor LeDonne (five assists in 21 games).

Lake Superior State

Several Lakers have signed professional contracts recently, including senior defenseman Jake Willets. Willets has joined with the Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. He had four goals and 12 points this past season.

With Toledo, Willits has two goals and an assist through his first three games.

Senior forward Brandon Puricelli, a former Minnesota Duluth Bulldog, has been released by the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The Heartlanders are a Minnesota Wild affiliate.

Louis Boudon, a senior forward who had 24 points this season, joined the Iowa Heartlanders after playing one game with Laval Rocket in the AHL (Montreal Canadiens), where he signed an amateur tryout contract.

Senior forward Jack Jeffers has signed with ECHL Savannah, a Vegas Golden Knights affiliate.

Junior Jacob Bengtsson has transferred to Boston College. The defenseman scored one goal and had 22 assists this past season for the Lakers.

A host of Lakers are also in the transfer portal. Junior forward Logan Jenuwine posted three goals and three assists this past season for Lake Superior State following a nine-goal, 20-point season as a sophomore. He played his freshman season with Arizona State.

Senior goaltender Seth Eisele (2.86 GAA, .913 SV%) played in 17 games with the Lakers is also in the portal with junior forward Spencer DenBeste, who did not see action this season.

Senior defenseman Arvid Henrickson, who had one point in 31 games with the Lakers, has signed with the San Jose Barracuda, an AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Sharks.

Defenseman Jake Willets is playing for the Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red WIngs.

Bowling Green

Forwards Nathan Burke and Chase Gresock are playing with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL.

Defenseman Max Coyle, an unrestricted free agent, had an amateur tryout with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and was released Monday.

Defenseman Anton Malmstrom, who had six points in 33 games with the Falcons this season, signed a two-year, entry-level contract for $1.9 million with the St. Louis Blues and was assigned to its AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he’s without a point in his first three games.

Bowling Green’s “One Day” fundraiser for all its sports has the hockey program specifically seeking funding for new graphics in the locker room and players lounge, an overhead logo light fixture for the locker room and summer school support.

The Falcons, via the transfer portal, have added defenseman Tommy Pasanen from Clarkson. The junior had 14 goals in 33 games last season. They’ve also added senior forward Spencer Kersten from Princeton, who had 10 points this season for the Tigers.

In the transfer portal are senior forward Adam Pitters (2-5-7) and goaltender Zach Rose (5 games, 3.44, .891)

Minnesota State

Senior forward Ryan Sandelin has signed a two-year AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles in the Avalanche system.

101721.S.MICHMPUX.C04.JPG
CCHA
Mavericks' Sandelin signs with AHL's Colorado Eagles, reunites with former high school and college teammate
Hermantown native Ryan Sandelin is joining his former Hawks and Minnesota State teammate Wyatt Aamodt in Colorado.
March 27, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Senior defenseman Andy Carroll signed with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. Other notables on the Abbotsford roster include veteran Kyle Rau (Panthers, Wild) and newcomer Max Sasson, who is coming off his senior season with Western Michigan.

Michigan Tech

Head coach Joe Shawhan is one of eight coaches up for the Spencer Penrose Award for national coach of the year. The Tigers finished second in the conference by a single game, advanced to the Mason Cup semifinals and lost to Penn State 8-0 in the Allentown Regional semifinal.

He won 24 games this season, the most in his six years at Tech.

Augustana

The conference’s new team has added junior defenseman Uula Ruikka (1 goal, 6 points) from Providence via the transfer portal.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
