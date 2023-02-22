Offensive explosion helps land 3 Northern Michigan players on CCHA honors list

A 17-goal weekend, including three by Northern Michigan senior Andre Ghantous, helped the Wildcats dominate the CCHA players of the week list for skaters. Freshman Aaron Trotter of St. Thomas earned goaltender of the week.

In a series sweep of Ferris State, Ghantous produced five points. The Glendale, California product had three power-play goals and tallied six shots on net. He scored his ninth of the season midway through the third period in Saturday night's contest, giving the Wildcats an 8-1 lead.

Simon Kjellberg (Stockholm, Sweden) led all CCHA blueliners with three points on two goals against Ferris State and was named defenseman of the week. He finished with a plus-4 rating and his third goal of the season in the second period proved the be the game-winner on Saturday night in the Wildcats' 8-3 victory.

Joey Larson (Brighton, Michigan) had a memorable weekend, scoring two goals in 8 seconds on Friday and notching a CCHA second-best nine shots on goal for the weekend. He also added two assists and finished with a plus-4 rating. He led all conference rookies with four points to win rookie of the week.

Trotter (Victoria, British Columbia) posted a CCHA-best .946 save percentage to win goaltender honors in a split against Lake Superior State. He turned away 53 of 56 shots on the weekend, including 30 in a 2-1 St. Thomas win on Saturday. He made 11 saves on 13 shots with the Tommies playing shorthanded. He finished with 1.51 goals against average for the series.