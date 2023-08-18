Not just a familiar name, new St. Thomas commit Jack Potulny says 'pressure is a privilege'

ST. PAUL — Myriad athletes have found success on the ice, on the court, on the gridiron or whatever surface houses their sport, only after they have been told they are not quite good enough to be considered elite.

As of this week, you may add Jack Potulny to that list.

A year ago at this time, Potulny — the son of Northern Michigan coach Grant — came up short at tryouts for the prep team at Shattuck-St. Mary’s. Less than 12 months later, he had earned himself a Division I scholarship, announcing via Instagram his commitment to St. Thomas.

For his current coaches, Potulny’s success is a lesson in perseverance and overcoming the obstacles placed before him.

Jack Potulny, a Shattuck-St. Mary's center whose father, Grant, has been the head coach at Northern Michigan since 2017, committed to the Wildcats' CCHA rival St. Thomas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Contributed / Shattuck-St. Mary's

“He was put in a situation a year ago where he did not make our top team and he could’ve folded like a tent,” said Teddy Doherty, who coached Jack last season for Shattuck’s 18U AAA team. “He worked and got better and was one of our leaders, and he was obviously rewarded with a Division I commitment. But I don’t think the road stops for him there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Potulny, who will turn 18 later this month, was born in the Twin Cities just a few years removed from his father’s NCAA title-winning overtime goal for the Minnesota Gophers in 2002. The family moved to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 2017 when Grant took over the Wildcats program, but Jack and his younger brother Owen have migrated back to Minnesota. Jack will be a senior at Shattuck this season, while Owen will skate for Gentry Academy.

The sight of Jack Potulny (center) celebrating a goal was common for the Shattuck-St. Mary's 18U AAA team during the 2022-23 season, as the St. Thomas commit scored 59 goals in 58 games for the Sabres. Contributed / Shattuck-St. Mary's

Already 6-foot-3, Jack has been working on adding muscle which helps him in front of the opponents’ net, which is where he scored most of his 59 goals (in 58 games) last season.

“I’m more of a power forward, gave-and-go, cut to the net, drive the net, head down, dig your shoulder into ‘em, win puck battles, be smart and score,” Potulny said, painting a picture of an ideal shift. “I have a little bit of ability to my game, and I like to use it.”

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:





Doherty also used Potulny last season for more than just the space he takes up in front of the opponent's goalie.

“His shot is maybe one of his better attributes, and he can score from just about anywhere,” said Doherty, the former Boston College captain. “He had over 50 goals for us and the majority of them did come from that net-front area, but he has a bullet and he can rip it … His hands in front of the net are very good and he’s a great clean-up guy.”

The St. Thomas coaches have been in contact with Potulny for some time now, and when he visited the campus, he felt an immediate fit. He also smiled at the idea of four yearly CCHA games versus Northern Michigan, and the excitement of seeing his father on the opposing bench. Growing up in a family where his uncle Ryan played in the NHL and his father was a college star, Potulny said the attention that comes with his name is just part of the game.

“There’s certainly a little bit of pressure to it, but pressure is a privilege and I love it,” he said. “(My father) helped me so much along the way and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”