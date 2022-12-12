Northern Michigan wins on the road against Ferris State
Northern Michigan won when it visited Ferris State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.
The visiting Wildcats opened strong, with Andre Ghantous scoring early in the first period, assisted by AJ Vanderbeck and Artem Shlaine .
Mitch Deelstra scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Andrew Noel and Travis Shoudy .
Wildcats' AJ Vanderbeck tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Artem Shlaine assisted.
Late, the Wildcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Andre Ghantous.
Matt Slick narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jason Brancheau and Brenden MacLaren .
Kristof Papp increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Josh Zinger and Andre Ghantous.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.04 remaining of the third after a goal from Kristof Papp.
Next up:
The Wildcats plays against Minnesota State on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face UST on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.