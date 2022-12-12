Northern Michigan wins on the road against Ferris State

Northern Michigan won when it visited Ferris State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The visiting Wildcats opened strong, with Andre Ghantous scoring early in the first period, assisted by AJ Vanderbeck and Artem Shlaine .

Mitch Deelstra scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Andrew Noel and Travis Shoudy .

Wildcats' AJ Vanderbeck tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Artem Shlaine assisted.

Late, the Wildcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Andre Ghantous.

Matt Slick narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jason Brancheau and Brenden MacLaren .

Kristof Papp increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Josh Zinger and Andre Ghantous.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.04 remaining of the third after a goal from Kristof Papp.

Next up:

The Wildcats plays against Minnesota State on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face UST on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.