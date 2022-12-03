Northern Michigan wins against Michigan Tech in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Northern Michigan at home against Michigan Tech in the game on Friday. NMU won in overtime 4-3.

NMU's Alex Frye scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies' Kash Rasmussen increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by David Jankowski and Topi Heiskanen .

Joey Larson scored early into the second period, assisted by Artem Shlaine and Andre Ghantous .

With a minute left, David Keefer scored a goal, assisted by Alex Frye and AJ Vanderbeck , making the score 2-2.

The Huskies took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Logan Pietila found the back of the net, assisted by Ryland Mosley and Kyle Kukkonen .

The Wildcats tied the score 3-3 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Josh Zinger , assisted by Joey Larson and Andre Ghantous.

In overtime, it took 3:40 before Alex Frye scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Aiden Gallacher and Andre Ghantous.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.