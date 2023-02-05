Northern Michigan scores twice in the third to beat Lake Superior State

Northern Michigan defeated Lake Superior State 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but NMU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Andre Ghantous . David Keefer assisted.

The Lakers' Jordan Venegoni tied it up 1-1 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Jake Willets and Dawson Tritt .

The Wildcats took the lead, after only 35 seconds into the third period when Joey Larson netted one, assisted by Kristof Papp and Simon Kjellberg .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 with 26 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Artem Shlaine .

Coming up:

The Wildcats plays UST away on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face UST at home on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.