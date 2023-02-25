Northern Michigan scores twice in the third to beat Bowling Green

Northern Michigan defeated Bowling Green 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but NMU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brett Pfoh . Jaden Grant and Zach Vinnell assisted.

The Wildcats' AJ Vanderbeck tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Simon Kjellberg and Beni Halasz .

The Falcons took the lead late into the first when Austen Swankler scored, assisted by Ryan O'Hara and Chase Gresock .

Michael Van Unen scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Artem Shlaine and Kristof Papp .

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanner Vescio took the lead in the third period, assisted by Michael Colella and Andre Ghantous .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-2 with 11 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Kristof Papp.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST, this time in BGSU.