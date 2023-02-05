Northern Michigan pulls ahead in the third to defeat Lake Superior State

Northern Michigan was victorious at home against Lake Superior State. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but NMU pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Andre Ghantous . David Keefer assisted.

The Lakers tied the game 1-1 with a minute left into the first when Jordan Venegoni scored, assisted by Jake Willets and Dawson Tritt .

The Wildcats took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Joey Larson found the back of the net, assisted by Kristof Papp and Simon Kjellberg .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Artem Shlaine .

Coming up:

The Wildcats will travel to St. Thomas on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face UST at home on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.