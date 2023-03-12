Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Northern Michigan got a shutout against Michigan Tech

Northern Michigan picked up a decisive road win against Michigan Tech. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

March 11, 2023 10:50 PM

The Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rylan Van Unen . AJ Vanderbeck assisted.

The Wildcats' Andre Ghantous increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Joey Larson and Josh Zinger .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Michael Van Unen scored.

The Wildcats made it 4-0 when Simon Kjellberg beat the goalie, assisted by Andre Ghantous late into the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

