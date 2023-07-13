Northern Michigan adds Jimmy Spratt as third assistant coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny has added Jimmy Spratt, a former goaltender, as the third assistant to his staff.

A 2009 graduate of Bowling Green, Spratt spent last season as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He also accumulated three seasons with Miami (Ohio) and five seasons at his alma mater as the director of hockey operations at both universities.

In his collegiate career, Spratt finished with a 3.45 goals against average over his four seasons, appearing in more than 100 games. He also tied for the shutout record for a Falcon goaltender with three in a single season.

After earning his degree in sport management from Bowling Green, Spratt spent four seasons playing in the ECHL between the Toledo Walleye, Las Vegas Wranglers, Victoria Salmon Kings, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies. He also played two games in the AHL with the Texas Stars in 2011-12, recording a 2.02 GAA.