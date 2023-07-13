Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Northern Michigan adds Jimmy Spratt as third assistant coach

A 2009 graduate of Bowling Green, Jimmy Spratt spent last season as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Spratt.jpg
Jimmy Spratt
Contributed / Cormac McInnis via Northern Michigan University
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 12:07 PM

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny has added Jimmy Spratt, a former goaltender, as the third assistant to his staff.

A 2009 graduate of Bowling Green, Spratt spent last season as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He also accumulated three seasons with Miami (Ohio) and five seasons at his alma mater as the director of hockey operations at both universities.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
college men play ice hockey
CCHA
Augustana's Garrett Raboin finally gets a chance to coach a Ziemer
Vikings head coach recruited both Brady and Brodie Ziemer for teams he was an assistant coach for, but left before being able to coach them. Brady joins Augustana after three seasons at SCSU.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Will Svenddal Magicians.jpg
CCHA
After being ambassador for Augustana hockey, Will Svenddal gets chance to play on inaugural Vikings team
Defenseman from Minneapolis sat out last season after finishing his junior eligibility with the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL
Jul 4
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Anthony Stark.jpg
CCHA
Colgate connection helps bring defenseman Anthony Stark to Augustana
Andy Boschetto is an assistant coach for the Vikings after spending two seasons as an assistant with the Raiders. Stark played for Shattuck-St. Mary's, Austin and Madison before college
Jul 3
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Uula Ruikka.jpg
CCHA
Raboin's Finnish connections help Augustana land defenseman Uula Ruikka
Ruikka played the last three seasons for Providence College in Hockey East
Jul 2
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Perrault1.jpg
CCHA
Augustana gets physical defenseman Ethan Perrault from the Johnstown Tomahawks
The 20-year-old from Ohio played two-plus seasons in the NAHL
Jul 2
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Evan McIntyre.jpg
CCHA
Former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre, Augustana have mutual draw to one another
The 22-year-old from Ontario played the last three seasons for Buckeyes
Jun 30
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Eric Pohlkamp.jpg -- Lead
CCHA
Word of San Jose's selection of Eric Pohlkamp travels fast
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 132 pick in the NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
CCHA
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana
The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
CCHA
Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana
Former Kittson County Central star defenseman was a key member of the first Anchorage Wolverines hockey team in the NAHL. In October, he verbally committed to play for the Vikings in their first season.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2186537+kucheraRINKS1207c2.jpg
CCHA
Former Duluth East Greyhound Shay Donovan will play for Augustana
Defenseman has spent the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He is one of nine defensemen who will join the Vikings in their inaugural season.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

In his collegiate career, Spratt finished with a 3.45 goals against average over his four seasons, appearing in more than 100 games. He also tied for the shutout record for a Falcon goaltender with three in a single season.

After earning his degree in sport management from Bowling Green, Spratt spent four seasons playing in the ECHL between the Toledo Walleye, Las Vegas Wranglers, Victoria Salmon Kings, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies. He also played two games in the AHL with the Texas Stars in 2011-12, recording a 2.02 GAA.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
Garrett Raboin speaks with Minnesota players on the bench on the right side of the image with a blue filter applied. On the left side is an Augustana Vikings logo.
CCHA
Augustana will open its inaugural season at Wisconsin
Jun 22
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Proud night for Rico Blasi, watching recruits Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez win the Stanley Cup
Jun 16
 · 
By  Jess Myers
061523-raboin.jpg
CCHA
Q&A with Augustana hockey coach Garrett Raboin
Jun 16
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT