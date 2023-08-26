New St. Thomas goalie Jake Sibell backstops a Da Beauty League title-winning return to Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. — In addition to being the place where fans can go for schedules, rosters and merchandise information, the website for Da Beauty League features a “contact us” link where the organizers of the popular summer hockey games for pro and college players can hear from fans.

They probably weren’t expecting to find the league’s title-winning goalie via an inquiry on the website.

Jake Sibell’s road to college hockey in Minnesota has been a long one. He will compete for a spot as a puck-stopper at St. Thomas this winter after transferring from Niagara. Before that he skated for a USHL team, a quartet of NAHL teams and a pair of Minnesota high schools — Providence Academy and Cambridge-Isanti.

Home for the summer before he moves on campus and begins captains practice with the Tommies, Sibell was looking for ice time, and found it in a big way.

Looking for ice time, Jake Sibell sent an unsolicited email to Da Beauty League in late July 2023 and ended up winning the league's title less than a month later. Contributed / Da Beauty League

“I emailed in to the league website because I saw that they were rotating goalies,” Sibell recalled, after backstopping Team Tria to the DBL title and hoisting the John Scott Cup. “So I sent a message and said, ‘What the heck, why not? I’ll just see if they want me.’”

The timing, in late July, could hardly have been better. Troy Grosenick, who has played NHL games for the Predators, Bruins, Sharks and Kings in his career, had just suffered an injury, and the DBL organizers were looking for another goalie. They checked out Sibell’s hockey resume, then gave him a jersey with his name on it.

Flash forward less than a month to the league’s championship match, with Team Tria holding a 5-4 lead over Team Walser, and the final minutes ticking away. The “hot puck” light was flashing, meaning goals were worth two points. Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling, on the ice for Walser, got open in front of Sibell, and a hot puck goal would mean a 6-5 lead. That’s when Sibell made a sliding save on a point-blank backhander which all but secured the title for Tria.

“Jake Sibell, let me tell you, is an absolute legend,” said Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt as he headed to the triumphant Tria locker room a few minutes later. “I had front-row seats to that save, and let me tell you, I gasped. It was fun. That was wild. He is the heartbeat of Team Tria.”

The title game was being played on a night where the humidity was off the charts and the temperature had hovered close to 100. Even in a renowned rink like Braemar Arena, the ice had gotten iffy, and other players said the normally slick surface felt like sandpaper. Sibell’s ability to push off and move laterally to stop Poehling’s go-ahead shot attempt left everyone buzzing as they left the rink and headed out into the heat of an August night.

“Once he caught the puck and I realized he was going the other way, I just had to dig in and explode as far as I could,” Sibell recalled, after hoisting the league’s trophy, posing for pictures with his team and spending at minimum 20 minutes signing postgame autographs. “I just stretched forward and hoped for the best.”

His Tria team included some notables on defense, like Schmidt, Minnesota Wild blueliner Brock Faber and Gophers defender Ryan Chesley, who is a Washington Capitals draft pick. DBL games are usually defense-optional, with breakaways seen much more commonly than any backchecking, but Sibell said once he joined the team, they made a real commitment to defense that made his job easier.

St. Thomas goaltender Jake Sibell James P. McCoy / Niagara Athletics

“I appreciate the way they worked for me, because they knew I was new to this league and they were working hard to play defense for me, which I appreciated,” Sibell said. It was clear that this goalie nobody had heard of previously made an impression as soon as he glided onto the rink with his deep purple pads and his 6-foot-2 frame.

“He stepped in when we were on a three-game losing streak and took us to the end,” said Nick Swaney, who made his NHL debut with the Wild last season. “Jake was awesome. It just shows how many good players there are in Minnesota. He’s a great guy, and it’s summer hockey but we had a good group.”

Sibell, 23, was mostly buried on the depth chart during his two seasons at Niagara, getting in three games last year and going 1-1-0 while sitting behind a senior goalie who got the bulk of the Purple Eagles’ minutes. He started college studying to be a social studies teacher, and will work toward a history degree when classes start at St. Thomas.

He is also used to packing a car for a junior team in South Dakota or a college in western New York about this time of year, and said that the move from his parents’ home in Isanti, Minn., to the St. Thomas campus in St. Paul will be a welcome change.

“It’s weird to be home for so long,” he said with a smile, still drenched in sweat from the win. “We’re going into September and I’m still here. It’s the first time in six years that’s actually happened, where I’ll just be moving into a dorm. And going into scrimmages with the team, it will be good knowing I’ve been in a few high-intensity, high-pressure situations.”

Goaltender Jake Sibell saw action in three games for Niagara in the 2022-23 season, going 1-1-0 before entering the transfer portal and ending up back in his home state with St. Thomas. James P. McCoy / Niagara Athletics

With the Tommies, he will be competing for minutes with sophomore Aaron Trotter — the goalie of record for 34 of the 36 St. Thomas games last season — and freshman Max Prazma. What will happen once the winter season begins remains to be seen, but playing in a summer league versus NHLers after sending an email looking for ice time, Sibell skated away with a title.

“I didn’t know who he was, but my goodness Jake was fantastic,” said Faber. “St. Thomas is getting a good one. He was the reason we won.”